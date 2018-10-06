” منسق الاحتياجات ” حلقة الوصل في السلسلة التعليمية لذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة

نايف السالم(صدى):

التعليم هو أحد الأركان الأساسية بل وأبرزها التي يكتسب منها الإنسان الخبرة في حياته بوجه عام، أما بالنسبة لذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة فالأمر يختلف تمامًا.

وفقًا للقدرات الخاصة التي تمتلكها تلك الفئة فلابد أن تقدم لهم تلك المواد التعليمية والبرامج التربوية بشكل خاص حتي يتمكنوا من استيعابها والتفاعل معها.

وبالتالي فهناك قواعد وبرامج يتدرب عليها المعلمون الذين يدرسون لذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة وأيضًا هناك وظائف أخرى لا تقل أهمية عن المعلم وهي ” منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة ” والتي تعد وظيفة هامة وأساسية لأن تعتبر حلقة الوصل بين أطراف المنظومة التعليمية لتلك الفئة، وتعتمد وظيفته ودوره على ” تنفيذ وتنظيم البرامج والدعم، التعاون مع الأباء والطلاب والمعلمين، وتحديد خيارات الدعم المتاح ” .

ولمعرفة تفاصيل أكتر عن وظيفة ” منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة ” والاعتماد الرسمي لها في حكومة ” نيوزيلاندا ” نستعرض البحث الأتي والذي قام به الباحث ” أحمد الغامدي ” حول تلك الوظيفة.

قد تم إدراج وظيفة منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة في مدارس نيوزيلندا بعد اعتماد سياسة تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة بواسطة الحكومة. إن الهدف الرئيسي من هذه السياسة هو إدارة وتوفير خدمات وبرامج تعليم ذوي لمدرسي تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة في الحتياجات الخاصة. منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة يعتبر ُملهماً المدارس حيث يقع على عاتقه مسؤولية إدارة ودعم قضايا التعليم الخاص. وبالتالي، تطور دور منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي الحتياجات الخاصة في عدد كبير من المدارس في نيوزيلندا. تتمثل المهام الرئيسية لدور منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي بتقييم البرامج الخاصة الحتياجات الخاصة: تخطيط، تحديد، وتطوير الموارد والبرامج لذوي االحتياجات الخاصة، ويقوم أيضاً أو IEP ،وعمل إحاالت التمويل اإلضافي، والتعاون مع األخصائيين والمهنيين اآلخرين (Collinson،2011) .

دور منسق تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة

هناك ثالثة جوانب رئيسية لدور منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة التي سيتم ذكرها على النحو التالي ( 2014،Hornby ) :

● تنفيذ وتنظيم البرامج والدعم

● التعاون مع اآلباء والطالب والمعلمين

● تحديد خيارات الدعم المتاحة

لقد كان هناك تأثيرا كبيرا لسياسة التعليم الخاص لقد كان هناك تأثيرا 2000 في نيوزيلندا على النظم والموارد داخل المدرسة. إن معلمي ً كبيراً الفصول التقليدية قادرون على تلبية احتياجات جميع الطالب بشكل أفضل وهذا يرجع إلى وجود تعاون متزايد بين بعضهم البعض، ولأن المناهج الدراسية متمركزة حول الطفل، وتطوير اإلرشادات. إن منسقي تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة قادرون على توفير خدمات تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة في المدارس.

منسقو احتياجات تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة يساعدون معلمي الفصول التقليدية في التعامل، والتعرف على الانواع المختلفة من الطالب الموجودين في فصولهم، وتوفير األدوات أو المواد المناسبة لهم،واستخدام طرق التدريس المختلفة بغية استيعاب أنماط التعلم المختلفة لدى الطالب،وتطوير أساليب التدريس التي تشمل تعليم الند للند، التدريس الفردي والجماعي، والتعليم التعاوني وأيضاٌ يقوم المنسقون بتقديم احتياجات دعم التعليم لجميع الطالب،وتحديد جميع الحواجز التي تعوق التعليم والتغلب عليها،واستخدام النماذج المناسبة للتقييم، وتطوير الشراكة مع الزمالء واآلباء،وتكييف اإلرشادات مع المعتقدات والمعارف األولية للطالب،وإنشاء مجتمع كبير يشمل ما هو خارج جدران المدرسة، واألهم من ذلك هو تعزيز تقدير الذات لدى جميع الطالب (Ryba &Quinn،2000) .

تقرير Wylie حول منسقي احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة

في عام 1996 ،تم طرح سياسة التعليم الخاص 2000 وقد تم وضع الإجراءات التي تنظم موارد تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة في هذه السياسة. وبعدها قد استعراض سياسات الدولة في مجال تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة بواسطة Wylie Cathie في عام 2000 .انتهي ذلك التقرير إلى أن هذه السياسة لديها مبدأ سليم، وأوصى بتعيين منسقي احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة في جميع المدارس (Wylie Cathie،2000).

وفقا ل ” Wylie ” ،فإن منسقي احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة يمكنهم العمل مع موظفي المدرسة، معلمي المواد العلمية والسلوك وموظفي مركز الحي لتحديد الاحتياجات الفردية للطالب، وتخطيط البرامج، وتوفير الدعم والموارد لدعم المدرسين الاخرين في المدرسة في عملهم مع ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة ” (يلي، 2000 ،ص 88 ). إن مسمي ووظيفة منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة في نيوزيلندا مأخوذين من نظام التعليم البريطاني. يتم تقديم منحة التعليم الخاص )SEG )أي تمويل تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة للمدارس المدرجة تحت برامج تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة.

” Wylie ” اقترحت فكرة أن يتم إنشاء وظائف منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة في كل مدرسة. كما أنه ينبغي توفير خدمات السفر المناسبة للطالب ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة (Wylie،2000) وبذلك، فإن مدارس نيوزيلندا تتجه بشكل متزايد نحو وظائف منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة على الرغم من أن الوظيفة لم يتم اعتمادها بالشكل الكامل.

في عام 2005،وجد كول أن وظيفة منسقي احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة صعبة في نيوزيلندا، حيث أن هناك إطار عمل شامل يجبرهم على تحمل مسؤولية تلبية احتياجات تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة، كما أنه ليس هناك تقريبا أو هناك القليل من السيطرة على التمويل، وإنهم بحاجة إلى التعامل مع التشريع والإدارة. علاوة على ذلك، ليس هناك أي توافق أو توجيه واضح لدور منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة في نيوزيلندا.

الحالة الراهنة لتعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة في نيوزيلندا

في دراسة استقصائية أجراها مكتب مراجعة التعليم في نيوزيلندا، وجد أن 80 %من بين254 مدرسة، لديها وظائف منسقي احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة داخلها (ERO،2012) وأفادوا أيضا أنه من أجل تحقيق عملية شاملة، فمن المهم أن ندرك دور منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة. وقد تم وصف وظيفة منسقي احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة من قبل مكتب مراجعة التعليم بأن لهم ” دور فعال لضمان أن الطالب ذوي الاحتياجات المرتفعة يتمتعون ببرامج التعلم والدعم التي يحتاجونها في المدرسة ” ( ERO،2012 ، ص 13 ) في استعراض الحق، وجدت ERO أن منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة الفعال يكون لديه القدرة على ترقية المدارس ضمن الفئة الشاملة. لذلك فإن المدارس التي لم تكن قادرة على تحقيق مستوى كاف من الشمول تحتاج إلى مراجعة فعالية دور منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة الخاص بها ) مكتب مراجعة التعليم، عام 2013 ،ص 1) .

في نيوزيلندا، تقرر المدرسة حول ما إذا كان سيتم تعيين منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة أم لا.

وعلى عكس بريطانيا حيث يعترف بدور منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة من قبل التشريع، فليس هناك اعتراف رسمي بوظيفة منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة في نيوزيلندا الحصول على مؤهالت في احتياجات وإعاقات التعليم الخاص ( SEND ).

ولا يوجد أي شرط لتدريب منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة هناك. وعلى النقيض، فإنه إلزامي بالنسبة لمنسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة الحصول على تدريب في احتياجات وإعاقات التعليم الخاص في إنجلترا. في نيوزيلندا، يتوفر تدريب على احتياجات وإعاقات التعليم الخاص في معظم الجامعات لكن يجب أن يتم أخذ هذه التدريبات على حساب المدرسين أنفسهم وفي وقتهم الخاص. وبالتالي، فقط عدد قليل منهم يحصل على هذه التدريبات.

من الجانب العملي، معظم منسقو احتياجات تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة الذين تم تعيينهم في المدارس ال يمتلكون الخبرة أو التدريب على احتياجات وإعاقات التعليم الخاص ومن ثم فليس لديهم القدرة على القيام بدور منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة بفعالية ( Hornby،2014 ) .

في نيوزيلندا، غالباًما يتم القيام بدور منسقي احتياجات تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة بواسطة المدرسين الذين لديهم خبرة كبيرة في التدريس؛ البعض منهم قد يكون عضوا في فريق إدارة المدرسة والبعض اآلخر قد يكون لديه مهام قيادية.

(Collinson،2011 ) أثبت أن 95 %من منسقي احتياجات تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة الذين تم تعيينهم لديهم خبرة في التدريس ألكثر من 10 سنوات بينما كان ثالثة منهم رؤساء دعم التعليم في المدارس الثانوية.

تم إجراء تحليل خبرة ومسؤوليات، وأدوار 160 من منسقي احتياجات تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة الذين تم تعيينهم في نيوزيلندا بواسطة (Storer،2002). وأفاد بأن 46 %من منسقي احتياجات تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة يحتلون وظائف في اإلدارة العليا؛ فمن أصل 160 منسق، نسبة 16%كانوا مديرين. و81 %من منسقي احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة يتولون مسؤولية القيادة أيضا وقد اضطروا إلى قضاء وقتهم في وضع الخطط الزمنية واإلشراف.

وكان هناك أعباء ثقيلة من مسؤوليات اإلدارة فيما بين ما يزيد على 50 % من منسقي احتياجات تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة. وبالتالي، فإن كثيراً منهم يعملون بأقصى قدرة لديهم.

تختلف أيضا فترات التفرغ المتاحة لمنسقي احتياجات تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة في نيوزيلندا. في عام 2011 ،أفادCollinson أنه في البداية قبل اعتماد وظيفة منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة من قبل وزارة التعليم، فقط حوالي 29 % من منسقي احتياجات تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة الذين استجابوا لها كان لدبهم وقت تفرغ. بعد اعتماد أيضاً الوظيفة، زاد وقت التفرغ إلى 100 .%في عام 2011 ،ذكر Collinson أن منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي االحتياجات

الخاصة كان لديه أربعة أيام إجازة خالل كل فصل دراسي. ومع ذلك، وجد المسؤولين أن ذلك يعيق برامج التدريس في الفصول الدراسية، ومن ثم تم تقليل اإلجازات في نهاية المطاف.

مدرسة سومرفيل لذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة في نيوزيلندا

تحتضن مدرسة سومرفيل لذوي االحتياجات الخاصة في نيوزيلندي احتياجات الطالب ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة عن طريق تعيين منسقي احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة الذين يمكنهم دعم تعليم الطالب ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة بتدريبهم، ودعم التعلم وتحقيق األهداف لديهم، وتقديم إحالات إلى وكالات أو خدمات أخرى عندما يكون هناك أي حاجة،ومساعدتهم على الخروج من المدرسة عند الحاجة.Hankins Dianne هي ناظرة المدرسة التي تهتم بكل احتياجات الطالب

والمعلمين.

وقد رحبت بي داخل المدرسة ورافقتني في جولة. المدرسة هي جزء من مدرسة ستونيفيلدس وتقع في Mt Wellington . إن المدرسة تقدم خدماتها للطالب من عمر خمسة إلى واحد وعشرين عاماًمن ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة المتوسطة والمرتفعة. في المدرسة، يتلقى الطالب الرعاية والتعليم عالي الجودة داخل مناطق مناسبة للتعلم وفقا لسنهم. في الفصول الدراسية التي قمت بزيارتها، كان هناك حوالي 6 معلمين و15 طالب. وقد قمت ببعض التدريس والمهام األكاديمية

هناك كما طلب مني المعلمون. قمت بتدريس الطالب ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة هناك لمدة حوالي أسبوعين.

كانت التجربة لقد وجدت أنها مرضية لفهم احتياجات األطفال ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة وأحببت القيام بشيء خاص لهم. وفقاعاطفية، حقاً لتقرير ERO ،المدرسة تقدم برامج عالية الجودة في التعلم الشامل، ولديها بيئة داعمة، ورعاية كبيرة (مدرسة سومرفيل لذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة، 2018) .

الاستنتاج

ُملهماً بناء على الدراسة التي أجريت أعاله، يمكن استنتاج أن منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة يعتبر لمدرسي تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة في المدارس حيث يقع على عاتقه مسؤولية إدارة ودعم قضايا التعليم الخاص. لقد تم تطوير دور منسقي احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة في عدد كبير من المدارس في نيوزيلندا. وقد تم االعتراف بوظيفة منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة في نيوزيلندا ولكن ليس هناك ما يكفي من الموارد المخصصة للوظيفة لتمكينها من الوفاء بواجب العناية الالزمة للطالب ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة. إن وظيفة منسقي احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة مهمة صعبة حيث أن هناك إطار عمل شامل يجبرهم على تحمل مسؤولية تلبية احتياجات تعليم ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة، كما أنه ليس هناك تقريبا أو هناك القليل من السيطرة على التمويل، وإنهم بحاجة إلى التعامل مع التشريع واإلدارة.

علاوة على ذلك، ليس هناك أي توافق أو توجيه واضح لدور منسق احتياجات تعليم ذوي االحتياجات الخاصة في نيوزيلندا.

Ahmed S. Alghamdi

General Administration of Education in Riyadh Region

The University of Auckland

October 5, 2018

Introduction

The role of Special Education Needs Coordinator (SENCO) has been introduced in theschools in New Zealand after the policy for special education by its government was started. Themain aim of the policy is the management and availability of the special education services and programs. SENCO is a special education teacher resource in a school whose responsibility lies with providing management and support of special education matters to the class teacher. Thus,the role of SENCOs has been developed in a large number of schools in New Zealand. The main tasks of the role of SENCO are planning, identification, development of special resources and programs, evaluation and delivery of the special program or IEP, preparing additional funding’s referrals, providing release, and cooperating with other specialists and professionals Collinson,2011

Aspects of the Role of SENCO

There are three main aspects of the SENCO’s role which are mentioned as follows Hornby, 2014

● the implementation and organization of programming and support

● collaboration with parents, students, and teachers

● the support options’ identification

There has been a major impact of the Special Education 2000 policy in New Zealand on the systems and resources within the school. The regular class teachers are better able to meet the needs of all the students as there is an increased collaboration between teachers, the curriculum is

child-centered, and the instructions have been improved. The SENCOs are able to provide the services of special education in the schools.

The SENCOs have to support regular class teachers in responding and recognizing to the different types of students present in their classrooms; locating appropriate specialists, equipment, or material; employing different teaching methods in order to accommodate different rates of learning and learning styles of the students; incorporating teaching methods that include peer tutoring, individualized as well as team teaching, and cooperative learning; providing education support needs to all the students taking care of their rights; identify all the barriers to learning and overcome them; utilizing proper forms of assessment; developing partnership with colleagues and parents; adapting instructions to the students’ prior beliefs and knowledge; creation of an inclusive community that goes outside the school’s walls; and most importantly enhancing the self-esteem of all the students Quinn & Ryba, 2000

The Wylie Report and SENCOs

In 1996, the special education 2000 policy was introduced. The procedures that govern the resources of special education were laid out in it. The state education policy was reviewed by Cathie Wylie in the year 2000. The report concluded that the policy had a sound principle and

recommended the positioning of SENCOs in all the schools (Wylie, 2000). According to Wylie, SENCOs, “ could work with school staff, Resource Teachers: learning and behavior, and district centre staff to identify individual students needs, plan programmes, arrange support, PD and resource materials to support other teachers at the school in their work with special needs ” (Wylie, 2000, p. 88). The title and position of SENCO in New Zealand are taken from the British education system. Under this, Special education grant (SEG) i.e. special education funding isprovided to the schools which are funded towards special education programs. Wylie proposed the idea that SENCO positions should be established in each school keeping in mind that hands-on staff is available. Also, traveling services should be provided to cater the special needs of the students (Wylie, 2000). Thus, New Zealand schools are

increasingly moving towards the SENCO positions’ establishments in spite of the fact that the position has not been recognized fully.

(Cole, 2005) found that in New Zealand, the position of SENCOs is a difficult one as there is an inclusive framework within which they have to take the responsibility for the needs of special education. There is almost no or little control over funding and they need to deal with

legislation and administration. There is a lack of any clear conformity or guidance in the role of SENCO in New Zealand.

Current State Of Special Education in New Zealand

In a survey conducted by Education Review Office in New Zealand, it was found that out of 254 schools, 80% of them had SENCOs designated in them (ERO, 2012). They also reported that for the inclusive practice’s development, it is important to recognize the position of SENCO.

The SENCOs have been described by the Education Review Office as being “pivotal for ensuring that students with high needs have the learning programs and support they need to achieve at school” (ERO, 2012, p. 13). In a later review, ERO found that an effective SENCO

has the capability to raise the schools into the inclusive category. The schools that have not been able to achieve an inclusion’s sufficient level highly need to review their SENCO’s role effectiveness (Education Review Office , 2013, p. 1).

In New Zealand, the school decides about whether to appoint a SENCO. In contrast toBritain where the position of SENCO is recognized by legislation, there is no official recognition of the SENCO in New Zealand. In New Zealand, it is not mandatory for SENCO to have

qualifications in Special Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND). There is no requirement for SENCO training there. On the other hand, it is compulsory for SENCOs to have training in SEND in England. In NZ, relevant training is available on SEND at most of its universities but

that has to be undertaken at the expense of teachers themselves and in their own time. Thus, only few of them take these opportunities. Practically, most of the SENCOs appointed in school do not have experience or training with SEND and hence, they cannot take out the role of SENCO

effectively (Hornby, 2014). In New Zealand, the role of SENCOs are often taken by teachers who have considerable

experience of teaching; some of them may be a member of the management team of the school while others may have leadership functions. (Collinson, 2011) proved that 95% of appointed SENCOs had an experience of teaching of more than 10 years while three were the head of

secondary schools’ Learning Support. An analysis of the experience, responsibilities, and roles of 160 SENCOs appointed in

NZ was carried out by (Storer, 2002). He reported that 46% of the SENCO hold a senior management position. Out of the total respondents, 16% were principal also. 81% of the SENCOS had leadership responsibility also and they had to spend their time in timetabling and

supervision also. There was a heavy load of management responsibilities among over 50% of the SENCOs. Thus, many of them are working at their capacity The release time available to SENCOs in NZ also varies. (Collinson, 2011) reported that initially before an intervention was funded by the Ministry of Education, only around 29% of the SENCOs who responded to him had a release time. After the intervention, the release time was

increased to 100%. (Collinson, 2011) also reported that each SENCO was provided with four days of release time for each term. However, they found it disturbing for the teaching programs in the classrooms and thus, the release time’s provision was ultimately decreased.

Sommerville Special School in NZ

Sommerville Special School in NZ embraces the needs of special students by providing

SENCOs who can support special students’ education by training them, supporting learning and

goal achievement of the students, providing referrals to other agencies or services when there is

any need, and assisting them in going out of the school when needed. Dianne Hankins is the

principal of the school who looks after all the needs of the students and teachers. I was welcomed

into the school by her and she showed me around. The school is part of Stonefields school and is

located in Mt Wellington. It caters for students from five to twenty-one years of age with

moderate to high special needs. In the school, students receive care and high quality education

within appropriate learning areas according to their age. In the classroom that I visited, there

were around 6 teachers and 15 students. I performed some of the teaching and academic tasks

there that the teachers asked me to do. I taught the students with special needs there for around

two weeks. The experience was overwhelming. I really found it satisfying to understand the

needs of special children and loved doing something special for them. According to the ERO

report, the school provides high-quality programs in inclusive learning, and has a supportive,

and caring environment (Sommerville Special School, 2018).

Conclusion

Based on the study conducted above, it can be concluded that the SENCO is a special

education teacher resource in a school whose responsibility lies with providing management and

support of special education matters to the class teacher. The role of SENCOs have been

developed in a large number of schools in New Zealand. The position of SENCO has been

recognized in New Zealand but there is not enough resources allocated to the role to allow them

to fulfill the duty of care needed to students with special needs. It is a difficult one as there is an

inclusive framework within which they have to take the responsibility for the needs of special

education. There is almost no or little control over funding and they need to deal with legislation

and administration. There is a lack of any clear conformity or guidance in the role of SENCO in

New Zealand

