بالفيديو.. كلب مخلص ينتظر صاحبه 12 ساعة يوميا في محطة مترو

15-year-old loyal dog waits its owner at metro station every day for years.Xiongxiong (means 'bear' in English), this 15-year-old Chongqing dog has gone viral on Chinese internet recently. It is always seen spending the whole day waiting for its owner at Liziba metro statin, where he goes to work every day in the morning. According to the owner, Xiongxiong has been doing this for 8 or 9 years, from the day it became one of his family members.

Posted by PearVideo on Tuesday, April 24, 2018