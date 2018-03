بالفيديو.. آلة بيع لبان تنتقم من لص حاول سرقتها

Gumball Bandit

Help catch the guy who stole a gumball machine from shelter pets – Sacramento’s dumbest criminalsThe Gumball Bandit faced many trials and tribulations when he broke into our shelter and stole our fund-raising gumball machine. But don’t feel too sorry for this candy crook, he did just steal from a shelter after all. You can help us catch him by sharing this video! Gumball.com Sacramento Police Department The Sacramento Bee

Posted by Front Street Animal Shelter – City of Sacramento on Friday, March 9, 2018