بالفيديو.. 3 لصوص يسرقون هيكل عظمي من معرض مكتبة

Fibreglass skeleton stolen from CBD

Do you have a skeleton in your closet? Police are investigating the theft of a skeleton from the CBD and have released CCTV of the suspects.About 4.15pm on Sunday 26 November, a fibreglass skeleton was stolen from a display in a building in Rundle Mall.The three suspects then got onto a bus with the skeleton.Anyone who recognises anyone in the footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au

Posted by SA Police News on Sunday, February 18, 2018