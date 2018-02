بالفيديو.. سيارة ملاكي تقل 17 شخصا

Police caught a car carrying 13 passengers, with four children squeezed inside the trunk

Police caught a car carrying 13 passengers, with four children squeezed inside the trunkTraffic police in southern #China's #Guangxi province caught a car carrying 13 passengers, while its lawful capacity is 5. Four children were squeezed into the trunk.

Posted by People's Daily, China on Wednesday, February 14, 2018