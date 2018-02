بالفيديو.. أب يخرج حبة مكرونة من أنف ابنه بطريقة غريبة

Jayce stuck macaroni

"So… Jayce stuck macaroni in his nose. Therefore, I had to tell Josh Aultman how to extract it…. Hahahahahaha…"For our best love stories, subscribe to our free email newsletter: http://bit.ly/29l733Q#LoveWhatMattersCredit: Katie Dorman Aultman

Posted by Love What Matters on Saturday, February 10, 2018