بالفيديو.. تحد مرعب للعثور على ثعبان وسط كومة سماد عضوي

ANSWER!Alright guys, for those of you that couldn’t quite spot the snake in last nights post, here is a close up and a bit of a background on the image. The snake in question was a female Coastal Carpet Python and just so happened to be sitting on a clutch of eggs. Unfortunately the mulch pile that she was using was in the process of being moved and so she had to be safely relocated, lucky for her the eggs are in perfect condition and will be looked after by us until they are ready to hatch!Lockie

Posted by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 on Wednesday, February 7, 2018