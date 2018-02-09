بالفيديو.. تحد مرعب للعثور على ثعبان وسط كومة سماد عضوي
تمكن صياد ثعابين استرالي من العثور على ثعبان تمكن من البقاء متخفيا وسط كومة كبيرة من السماد العضوي بذكاء .
ونشر ” لوكي جيلندج ” مقطع فيديو صادم عبر صفحته على ” فيسبوك ” يطلب فيه من أكثر من 54 ألف من متابعيه العثور على ثعبان يختبئ في كومة ضخمة.
ويبدو أن التحدي كان صعبا، ولم يستطع سوى شخص واحد العثور على المكان الصحيح للثعبان.
وظهرت أنثى ثعبان تختبئ أسفل الكومة وتحتضن بيضها.
وقال لوكي إنه كان يجب نقل كومة السماد من مكانها، لذلك قام بنقل الثعبان في مكان آمن.
ANSWER!Alright guys, for those of you that couldn’t quite spot the snake in last nights post, here is a close up and a bit of a background on the image. The snake in question was a female Coastal Carpet Python and just so happened to be sitting on a clutch of eggs. Unfortunately the mulch pile that she was using was in the process of being moved and so she had to be safely relocated, lucky for her the eggs are in perfect condition and will be looked after by us until they are ready to hatch!Lockie
Posted by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 on Wednesday, February 7, 2018
اترك تعليقاً