فيديو مبهر لفتاة تضع المكياج لأول مرة بعد تشوه وجهها

Love this transformation ❤️❤️❤️🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 How beautiful is her reaction! #Repost @anar_agakishiev ・・・ The hardest and the most touching work of my entire 18-years practice…There was an accident when she was 11, therefore, she has never had a makeup😔The first time in the life I made her makeup and decided to close the mirror.Let's make each other pleasant❤ I am very glad that I was able to make her so happy😘

A post shared by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on Feb 3, 2018 at 9:26pm PST