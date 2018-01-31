نشر : منذ 2 ساعتين 2٬615 0 عربية ودولية بالصور.. ظهور خاص لعائلة ترامب خلال خطابه بالكونجرس واشنطن(صدى): استمعت عائلة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب داخل مبنى الكونجرس إلى ترامب خلال إلقاء خطاب الاتحاد. وحضر الخطاب السيدة ميلانيا ترامب، وإيفانكا وزوجها جاريد كوشنر، بالإضافة إلى أبناء الرئيس الأمريكى، تيفاني ترامب، وأريك ترامب وزوجته لارا. U.S. President Donald Trump’s relatives, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, watch during the president’s State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Donald Trump Jr (upper L), Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump (C front) and his wife Lara (R) listen during the President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst U.S. President Donald Trump’s relatives, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, watch during the president’s State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst U.S. first lady Melania Trump smiles as she is mentioned by President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst US First Lady Melania Trump (C-bottom) arrives to attend the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 30, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Mandel NGAN US First Lady Melania Trump waves as she arrives for the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 30, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB US First Lady Melania Trump and Police Officer Ryan Holets applaud during the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 30, 2018./ AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm الوسوم:الاتحاد, الكونجرس, ترامب
