بالفيديو.. أسد يصافح كلب في محبة

Ever see a lion kiss a dogs paw? What a amazing bond. Since they where babies. They grew up together and now they are best friends. @eduardoserio did a amazing job with these two over at the @blackjaguarwhitetiger 💚💙💚💙💚💙💚 #loveistheanswer #gentleman #lion #dog #dogs #BJWT #saveourplanet #thinkblue

A post shared by ToyQuest101 (@toyquest101) on Jan 26, 2018 at 8:46pm PST