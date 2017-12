فيديو مروع لمئات الخيول تهرب من النيران

Frantic horses run loose as Lilac Fire threatens Bonsall barn

Frantic horses run loose as #LilacFire threatens Bonsall (Video: The San Diego Union-Tribune) barn http://via.kswbtv.com/7o6OKHere's the latest on evacuations: http://via.kswbtv.com/a3l7P

Posted by FOX 5 San Diego on Thursday, December 7, 2017