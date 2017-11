بالفيديو.. خبيرة تثير ضجة بوضع مكياج على وجه ” الموناليزا “

OMG 😱😍😍😍 #Repost @liza.kondrevich ・・・ 🎥Mona Lisa 2017. If Mona Lisa lived in this time and be @instagram famous! Guys, this video is only for people with sense of humor! Leonardo da Vinci was a genius and stay my idol ! I was copying his paintings when I was a little girl ! My message is (no offense) : I don’t like this wiggly eyebrow trend either blurry pictures on @Instagram where whole nose disappears.

A post shared by Huda Kattan (@hudabeauty) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:10am PST