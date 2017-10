فيديو مؤثر لممرضة تغني لمريضة أغنيتها المفضلة قبل وفاتها

This nurse sat with my mom for hours while the medicine from too much Anesthesia and sang a very special song to my sweet mother to comfort her. You never left her side by choice!! Words cannot describe the appreciation and love we feel for nurse Olivia who mom calls her angel! Your dedication to your patients is beyond any that I have seen, you truly are a beam of light and I cannot thank you enough for the compassion and care and love you shared for my mother. God bless you Olivia! (I hope you all share this so it can find its way back to nurse Olivia in Vanderbilt )

Posted by Megan Smith on Sunday, October 22, 2017