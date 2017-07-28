قناع يخلّص بشرتك من كل ما يزعجك - صحيفة صدى الالكترونية

💧DIY Acne mask using Aspirin __________________ 🔹Ingredients for oily, acne prone skin: Aspirin and Apple cider Vinegar or water if you have sensitive skin. 🔹Ingredients for dry/combination skin: Honey or yogurt with Aspirin (you will need to crush the Aspirin or dissolve in water) _________________ Instructions: ➖Simply let the Aspirin dissolve in water or Apple Cider Vinegar. ➖Apply it to your face, you can apply it all over or use it as a spot treatment. ➖Let it dry and wash it off at 2-3 minutes and moisturize. ___________________ 🔸Aspirin has anti-inflammatory properties in it that work to decrease redness and alleviate irritation. Also, the course texture and the acetylsalicylic acid will work to exfoliate your skin so that it’s softer and brighter. 🔸Apple cider vinegar helps with clearing and minimize pore size. It also kills bacteria, removes excess dirt, oil. 🔸The honey would act as an antimicrobial and antibacterial that would work with the aspirin to kill bacteria that causes acne, and it’s also a humectant that helps your skin hold moisture. 🔸The yogurt has the alpha hydroxyl acid (AHA) lactic acid which works as an exfoliant, so you’d be hitting it with double the cleansing power. ________________ ❌Just like anything else, what works for one person isn’t going to work the same for another. If you’re sensitive to NSAID’s, don’t use an aspirin mask because the aspirin actually will absorb through your skin. Please do not use if you are pregnant or nursing. _________________ 👻SNAPCHAT: A_LLURE7 _________________ @hudabeauty #hairmakeupdiary #makeuptutorial #fashionarttut #sukhimann_ #instadaily #instalike #instamood #instafashion #instamakeup #allmordernmakeup #laurag_143 #makeupfanatic1 #makeupfeed #hypnaughtymakeup #make4glam #makeupslaves @allmodernmakeup #diy #diyskincare #farsalicare #diy #diyskincare #farsalicare @girlsociety #makeupclips @monakattan @alyakattan #hudabeauty

