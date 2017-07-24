وزارة التجارة والاستثمار تعلن عن وظيفة مدير اتصالات - صحيفة صدى الالكترونية

وزارة التجارة والاستثمار تعلن عن وظيفة مدير اتصالات
أعلنت وزارة التجارة والاستثمار عبر موقعها الالكتروني عن توفر فرصه وظيفية وفق التالي :
مدير الاتصالات
Manage the day-to-day internal and external communications
Co-ordinate media and public affairs activities
Manage the monitoring of media and current affairs developments
Prepare press statements and articles
Build on existing and develop new relationships with media, key decision makers, member
organisations and others
Provide line-management and support to staff within the communications team
Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills
Attention to detail and strong organisational skills
Ability to work calmly under pressure and within a small dynamic team
Excellent interpersonal and networking skills
Ability to manage a complex workload and work to tight deadlines
وعلى راغبي التقديم عبر الرابط التالي :
من هنــــــــــــــا
