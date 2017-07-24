وزارة التجارة والاستثمار تعلن عن وظيفة مدير اتصالات - صحيفة صدى الالكترونية

فاطمة المالكي(صدى):

أعلنت وزارة التجارة والاستثمار عبر موقعها الالكتروني عن توفر فرصه وظيفية وفق التالي :

مدير الاتصالات

Manage the day-to-day internal and external communications

Co-ordinate media and public affairs activities

Manage the monitoring of media and current affairs developments

Prepare press statements and articles

Build on existing and develop new relationships with media, key decision makers, member

organisations and others

Provide line-management and support to staff within the communications team

Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills

Attention to detail and strong organisational skills

Ability to work calmly under pressure and within a small dynamic team

Excellent interpersonal and networking skills

Ability to manage a complex workload and work to tight deadlines

وعلى راغبي التقديم عبر الرابط التالي :

من هنــــــــــــــا