بالفيديو.. شٌرطية تٌفاجئ ابنتها بعرض خيالة أمام قبر والدها - صحيفة صدى الالكترونية

Sierra Bradway and her Blue Line Family Prom Photo Op

Another short video that details the IMPD Blue Line Family and others coming out in support of our Fallen Brother, Officer Rod Bradway, and his daughter, Sierra, before she headed off to the Decatur Central High School PromThank you to Marion County Sheriff's Office (IN), Butler University Police Department, Clermont Police Department – Indiana, Crown Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery#NeverForget #WeAreAllFamily #IMPD

Posted by IMPD News on Saturday, 6 May 2017